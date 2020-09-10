Mary Lou Jensen
August 30, 1928 - September 6, 2020
MaryLou Jensen, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020, at the Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho.
She was born at home on August 30, 1928, in Holbrook, Idaho, to Henry Andreas and Elvira Caroline Mortensen. MaryLou had a wonderful childhood growing up as the youngest of 13 children, living in Holbrook and later Oxford, ID. She was a clever young girl, a very studious student, and talented clarinet player. After graduating from West Side H.S. she married her sweetheart Earl V. Jensen on Nov. 29, 1947. They were sealed in the Logan Temple. Six daughters and one son were born to them, and they raised and nurtured their family in Fairview, ID.
MaryLou was a very welcoming, kind and loving mother and friend to all who knew her. She loved caring for her family and dedicated most of her days to doing all she could for them. She did mountains of laundry, fixed countless meals, made homemade bread often, and put up thousands of jars of pickles, vegetables, and fruits each year. Her family loved her delicious divinity during the holidays. She always had a meal ready for whoever stopped by her home. Sitting around the kitchen table talking was a joy to anyone that was lucky enough to be there.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a firm testimony of and taught her children of the reality and atonement of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her sister Maxine Johnson, a resident of Preston, ID; her children Carolyn (Charles) Moulton, of Newdale, Idaho; Phyllis (Adel) Ali, of Cairo, Egypt; Beverly (Lon) Ricks, of Newdale, Idaho; Patricia (Ted) Haws, of Eagar, Arizona; Erlene (Kevin) Torgrimson, of Newdale, Idaho; LuJean (David) Young, of Preston, Idaho; Jared Earl (Karen) Jensen, of Cub River, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, her husband Earl V. Jensen; a grandson, Jeremy Ricks, and two great grandson twins, Braydon and Andrew Kent.
Special thanks to the staff of the Heritage Home and Symbii Hospice for the sweet and loving care given our Mother.
Funeral Services and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com
.