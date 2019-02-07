Mary Luana Malmberg Becker

07/23/1948 - 02/06/2019



Our beloved Mary returned home to Heaven on Feb. 6, 2019. Mary was 70 years old and had fought a courageous battle against Alzheimer's and Parkinson's for the last 10 years. She was born in Logan, Utah, on 23 July 1948 to Wesley Griffin Malmberg and Viola Juanita Sparks.

She married George Albert Becker in the Salt Lake City Temple on 29 August 1968. Mary graduated from Logan High School and attended nursing school at Holy Cross in Salt Lake City and Weber State College where she obtained her registered nursing degree. Mary worked at Logan Regional Hospital for 20-some years.

Mary was a kind, loving person who always put service to others as her priority, from helping raise grandkids to taking care of her parents in their last years. Mary loved the children and served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but her favorite was being with the children in Primary. Mary and George celebrated their 50th anniversary in

St. George with all of her children and grandchildren with exception of two that were out of state at the time. She enjoyed her grandchildren immensely.

Mary followed her husband around the country over the years as career changes dictated: starting in Salt Lake City, UT; West Jordan, UT; Smithfield, UT; Highland, UT; Woodland Park, CO; and lastly Plain City, UT.

Mary is survived by her husband George; five children: David Becker (Valarie) of Kaysville, UT; Tiffany Andersen (Tim) of West Haven, UT; Jeremy Becker (Rebecca) of Farr West, UT; Ryan Becker (Angie) of American Fork, UT; and Eric Becker (Janelle) of Roseville, CA; 17 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Mardell Cook of Cottonwood Heights, UT; Nila Baradan of Centennial, CO; and a brother John Malmberg of Pleasant View, UT.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Viola, brother Glenn Malmberg and granddaughter Gracie Lynn Becker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Plain City 8th Ward house at 4200 W. 2900 North, Plain City, at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior at 10 a.m. There will also be a viewing Friday on Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, UT.

The family wishes to express its appreciation to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice and the Mountain View Health Services for their assistance and care in Mary's last days.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary