Mary Lucinda Munk Hansen

Mary Lucinda Munk Hansen Obituary
Mary Lucinda Munk Hansen
07/15/1931 - 02/21/2019
Mary Lucinda Munk Hansen, 87, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. A complete obituary was published in The Herald Journal on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, and can also be accessed at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Viewing and funeral arrangements are as follows: A viewing will take place Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 S. Main St., in Smithfield, Utah, and again Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Smithfield First Ward building, 175 S. 100 West, in Smithfield, Utah. A funeral will then follow under the direction of Kreg Love in the Smithfield First Ward building from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery, 300 E. Center St., in Smithfield.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
