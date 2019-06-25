Maxine Izatt Bright

March 24, 1942 - June 20, 2019

Maxine Izatt Bright, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born March 24, 1942, to Max and Dora Izatt in Logan, Utah. On November 8, 1963, Maxine married Terry Bright in Logan, UT.

Maxine graduated from Logan High School in 1959 and from LDS Business College before taking a job at Thiokol. She loved her job and worked there 43 years before retiring in 2003. While at Thiokol, she formed many life-long friendships and positively impacted many people's lives. After retiring, Maxine enjoyed camping and fishing on the Green River with Terry.

Maxine's greatest joy came from time spent with Terry, their extended family and her beloved dogs. She was so proud of all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and was always attending events and providing support. She never forgot a birthday or special event. She will be remembered by all for her kind and caring ways.

She is survived by her husband, Terry, sister, Linda (Michael) Evans, and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Dora Izatt, sister Colleen Moon and brother-in-law Bill Moon.

Maxine requested her family celebrate her life in lieu of funeral services. Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary