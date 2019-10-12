|
|
Maxine Larue Ruddell
09/16/1940 - 10/08/2019
On October 8, 2019, Maxine Larue Fowler Ruddell, passed away at the age of 79.
Maxine was born on September 16, 1940, in Lago, Idaho, to Calvin Max and Chloe Fowler.
Maxine met the love of her life, Ralph Lloyd Ruddell and they were married November 21, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters, Tracy and Leslie. They were later sealed for eternity in the Ogden temple.
Maxine was an avid quilter and seamstress. She loved to embroider, knit, crochet and paint. She loved spending time with her family, having picnics in her backyard, and going for rides up the canyon with their dog.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents as well as her grandson, Joshua Lloyd James. She is survived by her loving husband and eternal companion, Ralph Ruddell, sisters Clarice Roholt and Lynn Froelich, two daughters (Tracy Hansen and Leslie James), 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held October 14, 2019, prior to the services, from 12:00 - 12:45 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 105 Fishburn Drive, Brigham City, Utah. Funeral services will be held following the viewing at 1:00 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow immediately after at the Honeyville Cemetery.
Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 12, 2019