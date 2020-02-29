Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
The Liberty Ward Chapel
29 Church Road
Liberty, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
The Liberty Ward Chapel
29 Church Road
Liberty, UT
Mayme Pauline Pugmire


1917 - 2020
Mayme Pauline Pugmire
June 14, 1917 - February 25, 2020
Mayme Goss Pugmire, 102, long-time resident of Liberty, Idaho, passed away February 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nelson Pugmire. She is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth (Dallas) Schumann, Kathaleen Pugmire, Jeanene (Keith) Davey, and Frances (Samuel) George, 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and brother, Donald B. Goss. Funeral services will be held March 7, 2020, at 12 noon at the Liberty Ward Chapel, 29 Church Road, Liberty, Idaho. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
