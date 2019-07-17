Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence Ward Chapel
300 West Main
Providence, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Providence Ward Chapel
300 West Main
Providence, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mearl Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mearl Kay Bair


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mearl Kay Bair Obituary
Mearl Kay Bair
April 1, 1921 - July 14, 2019
Mearl Kay Bair, our loving father, grandfather (28), great grandfather (82) and great great grandfather (11) was reunited with his wife, parents, siblings and many other family and friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Mearl was born April 1, 1921, in Logan, Utah, to Henry "Ted" Ellis and Eva Nessen Bair. When Mearl was seven, his family moved to Oceanside, California. When he was fourteen, his father was killed in an airplane accident and the family moved to Howell, Utah, where he met his future sweetheart, LaPriel Marie Sorensen. After Mearl served a Spanish American Mission, he and LaPriel were married in 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple, just before Mearl left to serve in the U.S. Navy during WWII. They were married for 74 years.
Their family of five children was raised in Garland and Providence, Utah.
Together they served as President of the Paraguay Mission when Paraguay first became its own mission. Later they served a mission in Guatemala and as MTC Director in Mexico City. They were assigned by the Church to work in Ghana, Africa and then served as the Mexico City Visitor Center Director. They also served in the Logan Temple for many years.
Mearl was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life and served in many church callings, including in a bishopric and in a stake presidency. Mearl also served as a Patriarch for many years and was the Spanish Language Patriarch for all of Cache Valley.
Mearl is survived by five children and their spouses: Ted and Pat (Nelson) Bair, Sue Ann and Jerry Capener, Merlynn Gunnell, Byron and Pam (Ivie) Bair and Brent and Cassie (Larsen) Bair. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Ray Sorensen and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, at the Providence Ward Chapel on 300 South Main in Providence, UT at 12:00 noon, with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. There will also be a viewing held on Friday, July 19, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home on 162 E. 400 North in Logan, UT. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now