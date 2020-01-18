|
|
Merlyn Wilson Powell
September 13, 1940 - January 16, 2020
Merlyn entered this world on September 13, 1940, which was a Friday. His children felt that his luck in life was influenced heavily by his being born on Friday the thirteenth. He was born a twin in LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. At the time of his birth he and his twin sister Myrna weighed in as the largest combined birth-weight of record at the hospital. To his family he has always been larger than life, but to many of his friends he was known affectionately as "Tiny." He left this world on January 16, 2020, after communicating his love to his family. While a youth of 16, he met a cute spunky farm girl from Fairview. Marlene became the love and passion of his life and the two were married in the Manti LDS temple. The loving couple brought 10 beautiful children into the world. During their marriage, they also filled in as surrogate parents for many others. Papa Powell was loved by many. As a provider for his family Merlyn had many jobs over the years. His favorite vocation and one that he excelled at was his work in the meat-packing industry. It was while working in this industry that he became known by his nickname. He was always friendly to all. Merlyn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He proudly recalled his Baptism in a small irrigation canal in Lapoint, Utah. In 2008, he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of serving a mission to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Mission. He also enjoyed his service in the Logan LDS temple and various ward callings with Scouts being one of his favorite. Merlyn loved to be with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with them outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Road trips on a tight budget were another treasured activity. They were known to show up in a Station Wagon stuffed to the gills with children and camping gear. He was also an avid supporter of his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and would drive any distance to attend. His goodness was noted by all who knew him He is preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Powell, parents Arthur and Alda Powell, his twin sister Myrna, brothers Laverle (Arthur) and Darwin Powell, and had a special relationship with a recently deceased Brother in law Kerry Mower. He is survived by his sweetheart Marlene Mower Powell, Brother Dennis (Connie) Powell, Children Mark Merlyn (Aisabella) Powell, Kevin Cleston "K9" Powell, Kelly Arthur Powell, Kristen Kay (Phil) Hamnett, Brenda (Garth) Ferrin, Derek (Lori) Powell, Blair (Justine) Powell, Cami (Gary) Turpin, Justin (Lynn) Powell. He is proud to count as his posterity 37 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and numerous "adopted family). There will be a viewing held Sunday, January 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LDS Church, 110 North Main Millville. There will also be a viewing Monday, January 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location with Funeral services following starting at 12:00 Noon. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Merlyn at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020