Merrill J. Beck
Merrill J Beck
May 1, 1946 - October 13, 2020
Merrill J Beck passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
He was born to Worthy J. and LaRue Beck. Merrill grew up in Ovid, Idaho. He married Anthea Klein, and had four children. They settled in Roy, Utah, where he worked as a mechanic and served 20 years at Roy City Fire Department, retiring a Captain. Merrill loved the outdoors and loved his family. He will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held at the Roy Myers Mortuary on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Viewing on Monday, October 19, 2020, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 20, 9:30-10:30 a.m.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
