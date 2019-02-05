Michael Kim Huppi

July 7, 1955 - February 4, 2019

Michael Kim Huppi was born in Logan and grew up in North Logan, where he attended North Park Elementary, North Cache Junior and Sky View High schools. From an early age, he was mechanically inclined, enjoying opportunities as a teenager to get his hands dirty with vehicle engine maintenance, repair and body works. After high school, he added trucking to his experience, along with heavy equipment operations and repair, working and residing at multiple locations in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. He was married for a short time to Lorena (Lodi) Garrison of Ogden. In his later years, he enjoyed renewed associations with longtime friends and became close to Ike Shropshire and Ike's son Victor of Vancouver, WA.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Evelyn Huppi, and an older brother John. He is survived by three brothers, James (Julie W.) Huppi of Hyrum, Hal (Julie C.) Huppi of Logan, and Terrel (Marilyn) Huppi of Millville, and many nieces and nephews. We love him deeply and sorrow over his long, painful journey with mental health struggles and honor the good time we had with him.

The funeral services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 W. Center St., in Logan, at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Friends may visit at the mortuary between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Logan Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.