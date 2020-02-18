|
Michael Kim Keller
April 21, 1944 - February 12, 2020
Michael Kim Keller was born on April 21, 1944, in Logan, Utah. He was the 3rd child of 4 to be born to Sarah Aldora Alder and Wesley Frankhauser Keller. He graduated from this mortal existence on February 12, 2020, after battling with health issues.
Michael's childhood in Logan, Utah, was filled with imagination, animals, and hard work. He spent many hours playing and pretending with his siblings, as well as daydreaming in school. He milked his beloved cows every morning and every evening. He loved the family dogs and always spoke of them with affection. Michael grew up in his parents' home in Logan until the age of 12, when the family moved cross-country to College Park, Maryland, so that his father could pursue a job with the Department of Agriculture. He attended junior high and high school in Maryland before pursuing higher education at Utah State University, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. Michael served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Spanish American mission, serving primarily in Arizona and Southern California. On October 7, 1970, he married Connie Madsen in the Logan, Utah, temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for time and all eternity. Together, they began a family of 5 children in Maryland. In 1973, Michael started Community Printing, a printing business in Takoma Park, Maryland, that still thrives today. Throughout his life, he was a devoted servant of Jesus Christ and loved to learn and preach of Him. In his free time, he spent hours scouring the scriptures. Serving others and extending love to those around him were his passions and the hallmark of his life. He had an amazing smile and laugh that matched his wonderful, dry sense of humor. It was rare to have an interaction with him that didn't include at least one pun or his famous finger snapping.
Michael is survived by his spouse, Connie Keller; his siblings, Ivan (Judy) Keller, Sara Ann Keller, Mary Susan (Arthur) Wittwer; his 5 children, Emily (Jason) Jackson, Amanda (Travis) Lyon, Joseph Keller, Melissa Keller, Christopher Keller; and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on February 22, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 500 Randolph Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904. A viewing will be held preceding the funeral from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the same location. A grave-side service will be held in the Logan City Cemetery in Utah on February 29, 2020.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 18, 2020