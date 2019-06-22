Michael McBride Haslam

June-15-1950 - June 20 2019

Michael Mcbride Haslam fought a valiant fight against aggressive prostate cancer for 24 months before it took his life on June 20th, 2019. He was born June 15th, 1950, to Alvin S. Haslam and Edith M. Haslam in Logan, UT. He married Deborah (Debbie) A. Haslam August 28th, 1970, in Wellsville, UT. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1970, he worked for Whites Pipe in Ogden, UT, and Fife Rock Products in Brigham City, UT, from which he retired. He and Debbie spent the last 6 winters in Littlefield, Arizona, which he loved.

He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffery (Donna) Haslam and Joey Haslam, 5 grandchildren Josie, Dillon, Katelyn, Rhett, and Gracie. Also survived by brother Jerry Haslam, sisters Ranae Palen, and Shirlene Bailey, and Mother in law Connie Haslam. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and Father-in-law Jay Haslam.

Cremation and No Services by his request