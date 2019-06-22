Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cache Valley Mortuary
80 West 4200 North
Hyde Park, UT 84318
(435) 787-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Haslam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael McBride Haslam


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael McBride Haslam Obituary
Michael McBride Haslam
June-15-1950 - June 20 2019
Michael Mcbride Haslam fought a valiant fight against aggressive prostate cancer for 24 months before it took his life on June 20th, 2019. He was born June 15th, 1950, to Alvin S. Haslam and Edith M. Haslam in Logan, UT. He married Deborah (Debbie) A. Haslam August 28th, 1970, in Wellsville, UT. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1970, he worked for Whites Pipe in Ogden, UT, and Fife Rock Products in Brigham City, UT, from which he retired. He and Debbie spent the last 6 winters in Littlefield, Arizona, which he loved.
He is survived by 2 sons, Jeffery (Donna) Haslam and Joey Haslam, 5 grandchildren Josie, Dillon, Katelyn, Rhett, and Gracie. Also survived by brother Jerry Haslam, sisters Ranae Palen, and Shirlene Bailey, and Mother in law Connie Haslam. Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and Father-in-law Jay Haslam.
Cremation and No Services by his request, by Service under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Michael at www.cvmorty.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now