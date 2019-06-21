Michael S. Hirst

January 25, 1944 - June 14, 2019

Michael Summers Hirst, 75, passed away on June 14, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital with family by his side. He was born on January 25, 1944, at the Budge Memorial Hospital in Logan, Utah, to Clyde R. Hirst and Marie S. Hirst of Paradise, Utah. Michael attended Paradise schools and graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum. Michael married his high school sweetheart Carolyn H. Glenn on November 15, 1962. Michael and Carolyn have five children: Anthony M. Hirst, Travis L. (Deana) Hirst, Jerrod (Teresa) Hirst, Autumn (Travis) Oliver, and Joshua T. Hirst, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Michael was good-natured, made friends easily, and had many childhood friends that he stayed in contact with throughout his life. During his childhood and early teens Michael participated in 4-H, won grand champion prizes for his purebred Suffolk sheep, earned his Eagle Scout award, and liked to skate on a pond his dad made on the east side of their house. He was artistically gifted and liked to draw caricatures of family and friends.

From the time he was young, Michael worked hard. He spent many hours helping his dad (who was the Paradise Cemetery sexton) maintain the cemetery grounds and used good-humored, colorful language when reminiscing about using old sheep shears to cut down the weeds and trim the shrubs. Michael loved animals and rode his horse to round up cows for neighbors and deliver the newspapers on his route.

Michael enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and canning. With his garden produce Michael sun-ripened tomatoes and made lots of salsa, bread and butter pickles (from his mom's recipe), and grape juice-all of which he shared abundantly. Michael especially loved his family who will dearly miss his amusing sense of humor, engaging conversations, and willingness to help and share with others.

Michael is survived by his siblings: Keith (Afton) Hirst, Roxie (Lynn) Hancey, and Bartley (Peggy) Hirst. Family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at the Lindquist Mortuary (3333 W. 5600 South, Roy, UT).

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Paradise Cemetery (8940 S. 340 East, Paradise, UT). Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 21, 2019