Michelle Snyder
March 24, 1959 - December 13, 2019
Michelle Snyder of Hyrum, Utah, passed away on Dec. 13th, 2019, at the age of 60.
Michelle was born in Logan, Utah, on March 24th, 1959, to Carlyn Shumway and Richard Clair Hansen. She married Garth Snyder on April 17th, 2012. They enjoyed doing many outdoor activities together and went on many trips together along with her beloved dog Lee Lee. She was extremely close with her daughters and was an amazing mother that was always there for her girls. She will be greatly missed by everyone in her life.
Michelle is survived by her mother, her husband Garth Snyder, her sons, her daughters Megan Wakley and Kelsey Irazaba, her son in law Jereck Irazaba, and her grandchildren Echo Juniper Wakley and Zereck Irazaba. She is predeceased by her father Richard Clair Hansen and her son in law Cassidy Wakley.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service that will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Friday Dec. 20th. The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 17, 2019