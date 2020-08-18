1/1
Mikal Steven Kent
December 21, 1970 - August 13, 2020
Mikal Steven Kent, 49, passed away suddenly after fighting the effects of a stroke, pneumonia, and COVID-19 on August 13, 2020, in Logan, Utah.
Born December 21, 1970, in Logan Utah to Steven and Dorothy Kent.
He graduated from West Side High School in Dayton, Idaho, in 1988. He served an LDS mission in Oakland/San Jose California. After his mission, he worked at DI and Smith's. It was while he was working as a bagger at Smith's that he met the love of his life. Mikal married Emily Robinson on October 12, 2000, at the Bountiful Utah LDS Temple.
He continued to work at Smith's, Wal-Mart, and as a janitor until health issues made it too hard for him to continue working. He became the full-time caregiver for his youngest son who requires constant care.
Survived by his wife Emily Kent; daughter Patrisha AnneMarie Littell; sons Daniel Mikal Kent; Terrance Allan Kent; Dameon Joseph Lee Kent; mother Dorothy Kent; brothers Daniel (Tonya) Kent; Zachary (Tammy) Kent; David (Holly) Kent; Jacob (Megan) Kent; Mark (Becky); sisters Shannon (Edward) Garland; Ann (Justin) Yost and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Steven Kent.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, at 11 a.m. at the LDS church 350 S. 370 East, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing prior from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmorturies.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
