Muriel Nielsen Johnson
June 4, 1929 - December 31, 2019
Muriel Nielsen Johnson, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend to the countless people who love her, passed away on the 31st of December 2019, in Bountiful, Utah, and returned to her Heavenly Father.
Muriel was born on 4 June, 1929, at home, in the new house out on the farm, between Hyrum and Paradise to Albert and Esther Allen Nielsen. She lived on the farm until 17 then moved in to Hyrum. Muriel graduated from South Cache High School as valedictorian. She went one year to Utah State Agricultural College then met and married Joseph Wallace Johnson on 23 June, 1948, in the Logan, Utah Temple.
Muriel was a life long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of the callings she held are:
Ward Organist, Organist in every organization, Lesson Instructor in the Relief Society, Stake Primary President, Relief Society President, Sunday School Teacher, Compassionate Service Leader. Home Teacher with Wallace for several years.
Ward Dinner Chairmen, Stake newsletter chairman, Senior Single Sisters Leader, Visiting teacher in Soda Springs, Ivins, St.Geoge, and Perry. Organist in the St. George Temple.
Muriel was called and served with her husband, Wallace, for 2 years in each of the following Missions: Idaho Stake, Soda Springs, Idaho Stake, full time mission in the San Pablo, Philippines, and in the Santa Clara, Utah Stake.
Muriel enjoyed Music, Sewing, Crocheting, Playing Games, Reading, and Family.
She took piano lessons from Mrs. Richman and Vinnie Clawson. She took organ lessons from Roy Darley, a Tabernacle Organist. She had many opportunities to perform in front of people playing piano solos, piano duets, organ and piano duets, and accompanying people to sing.
She took sewing for 5 years in 4-H. Then taught 4-H for two years. She loved to sew and made her own clothes and some for her mother, mother-in-law, neighbor, sisters wedding dress, suit jackets for her husband and son, seat covers for two of her sons cars (from old levis), and many items for her grandchildren.
Muriel worked at the ASCS office, County Agents Office, and Bureau of Land Management Area Clerk.
Muriel was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Esther Allen Nielsen, brothers Ross, Errol, Eldon, and Mark, and sisters Iris Hill and Diane Frank, her husband, J. Wallace Johnson, and sons, Dee and Lynn.
Muriel is survived by a Daughter-In-Law, Dee's wife, Margo Stoor Johnson, Grace, ID, Son: Reed (Connie) Johnson, Soda Springs, ID, Daughter: Karen (Rudy) Avalos, Stansbury Park, UT, Son: Max (Jeannine) Johnson, West Jordan, UT. 19 Grandchildren and 41 Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of Muriel's life will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah, on Saturday, 11 Jan., 2020. There will be a viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 before the service, which will start at 12 Noon.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020