More Obituaries for NaDene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NaDene Johnson


1935 - 2019
NaDene Johnson Obituary
NaDene Johnson
07/29/1935 - 10/12/2019
NaDene Hodges Johnson passed away at home of natural causes on October 12, 2019, at 84 years of age. NaDene was born July 29, 1935, in Smithfield, UT, to Alden and Devora McBride Hodges. She met and married Stanley L. Johnson of Logan, UT, in 1954.
NaDene is survived by her husband, children Jana Johnson, Marc (Ruth) Johnson, Greg (Tammi) Johnson, and Brad Johnson, 6 grandchildren (plus a bonus grandson), and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Richard (Alicia) Hodges, Gerry (Karen) Hodges, Terry (Julie) Hodges, and sister Iris (Jerry - deceased) Stevenson, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Frederick Hodges and Cleon (Bud) Hodges.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Woods Cross 9th Ward building (790 W. 1500 S., Woods Cross). Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 9:45-10:45 a.m.) at Russon Brothers Mortuary (295 N. Main, Bountiful, UT). Interment Smithfield City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
