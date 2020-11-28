Nancy Champlin Bolton
February 23, 1952 - November 15, 2020
Nancy Champlin Bolton passed away at the age of 68 on November 15. She passed away peacefully, with a smile on her face, in her home in Enoch, Utah, surrounded by her husband and several of her children following a stroke. She was born on February 23, 1952, in Logan, Utah, to Zachary Taylor and Helen Marie Hunt Champlin and lived in Logan most of her life, then moved to the Cedar City, Utah, area in 2009. She graduated from Logan High School in 1970 and earned a bachelor's degree cum laude from Utah State University. She married Don Clive Bolton on September 15, 1994. They blended together a family with her 4 children and his 3 children, from previous marriages, then 5 years later were blessed with a son of their own. Nancy and Don both knew that they had never been closer to another human being than they were to each other.
Nancy was a faithful lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in Taiwan for the church, spoke Mandarin, and later in life went to Southern Utah University to learn to write the Chinese characters. She served in many church callings and many people said of her, "If you want something done ask Nancy." She loved to crochet and to ride horses, beginning young at her cousins' farm, up until last summer on an all-day trail ride near Zions National Park. She was a great cook and would always cook from scratch.
Nancy was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Kerstin Spendlove, her parents, and her dog Bella, her shadow. She is survived by her husband Don Clive Bolton, her daughter Monica Summer Spendlove, her stepdaughter Kristin (John) Miller, her sons John (Jenna) Spendlove, Paul Erik Spendlove, Bryce (Kaley) Bolton, her stepsons Bradley Bolton, Aaron (Jamie) Bolton, and 10 grandchildren. She is the sister of Cathy (Stuart) Nelson, Craig (Jane) Champlin, Lynell (Cordell) Batt, Jeffrey (Linda) Champlin, Terry (Kim) Moss, David (Mary) Champlin, Paul (Lori) Champlin, Beth (David) Archibald, Kim (Jedd) Jones.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Enoch Stake Center, 2233 Village Green Road Enoch, UT, at 1 p.m. A viewing will begin an hour before the service. Interment will be at the Enoch City Cemetery.
The family offers its sincere gratitude to Dr. Clint Bunker, Nancy's primary care physician, and nurse practitioners Amy and Diane, and Dr. Russ Siedjenberg, Providence, Utah, who showed much love for Nancy. A special thank you to IHC Hospice in Cedar City.
Online condolences can be sent to www.affordablefuneralservices.com
.