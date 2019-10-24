|
|
Naomi Cardon Stamm
March 30, 1954 - October 13, 2019
Beloved Naomi Cardon Stamm, age 65, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 13, 2019, in her home. Naomi was born to loving parents Wayne and Sharlene Cardon March 30, 1954, in Logan, Utah. She is the second of eight children. She is survived by her loving husband Dave Stamm, daughters April Hicks (Bill) and Hilary Murray (Nick Kiely), son Daniel Murray (Amy), adoring grandchildren Jasmine Phillips, Merrok, and Knox Murray, her parents, and siblings John, Paul, Sam and Matt Cardon, Mary Theurer, and Anna McCleve. A brother, David, passed away at age 9.
Naomi was a joyful and loving child, kind to her siblings and everyone she met. She made every encounter and activity fun. She has a wit, a smile, and refreshing humor that endeared her to all. Last week she was found playing imaginary hunting games in tents, to the delight of the grandchildren.
She graduated from Benson Elementary, North Cache and Sky View High schools. She certified as a dental assistant and attended classes at Bridgerland School. But she set her most important career to care for, encourage, and rear her children, and love her grandchildren. She met and married Dave Stamm, the love of her life. Together they are a wonderful team focusing on family, laughing, and loving.
Naomi loved the outdoors. She loved hunting, fishing, hiking, playing games, and traveling. She cherished every moment with her husband and family. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to develop skills and talents, and to do well in school. Her influence for kindness and compromise, healing and inquisitiveness will resonate forever when we think of her.
The family will greet friends at Cache Valley Mortuary on Thursday, October 24 from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at 625 East 600 South in Smithfield on Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 24, 2019