Nathan Ray Hale Jr.
November 7, 1934 - February 5, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Nathan Ray Hale Jr. passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho at the age of 85.
Nathan was born November 7, 1934, in Grace, Idaho, at the Utah Power and Light Camp to Eva Jensen and Nathan Ray Hale Sr. He was the only son with three older sisters.
Nathan's boyhood life was a life of adventure that any boy would envy carrying on a family tradition of hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor living. These activities became a passion that he enjoyed throughout his life sharing many choice experiences with children and grandchildren over the years.
He attended Telluride Elementary School close to the UP&L camp until 6th grade. He then finished grade school and high school at Grace, Idaho. He was an active participant in all sports where his high school sweet heart, Sydney Clegg cheered him on. Then after graduation from high school in 1953, he attended ISU for one year before joining the Marine Corp to serve in the Korean War.
Nathan married Sydney Clegg October 21, 1955, and they are now the parents of four married children: Heidi (Michael) Brown, Kaysville, Utah; Robyn (Jeffrey) Garrigues, Lake Stevens, Washington; Nathan Stuart (Stacy) Hale, Grace, Idaho; Jonathan (Melanie) Hale; Herriman, Utah.
Nathan's education at the U of U and his career with the Utah Power and Light Co. as an Electronic Communications Technician Specialist brought him to Preston, Idaho, in 1961 and he and Sydney have felt blessed to have lived and raised their children among so many good people.
Nathan led a life of passionate service to his country, his family, and his church. He served with his wife, Sydney, three LDS missions; Leeds England Mission, Nairobi Kenya Africa Mission, and Logan Utah LDS Employment Mission. He served 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America organization and served 6 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors in the restoration of the Oneida Stake Academy. We as family and friends feel honored to recognize his lifelong accomplishments.
Nathan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sydney Clegg Hale; his four children; 14 grandchildren, 21 great children and his sister, Elaine (Ralph) Tucker, Saint George, Utah.
He is preceded in death by a son, Donald Brett and a daughter, Jennifer; his parents; and his sisters Raedene Lloyd and Bobbie Harris.
The family would like to give special thanks to the medical professionals and the Heritage Senior Living Center for the kind care he received through end of life.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Oneida Stake Academy Foundation at PO Box 555 Preston, Idaho, 83263 or Donate online at oneidastakeacademy.org.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 East 1st South, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and Saturday prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 8, 2020