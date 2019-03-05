Nelda Negus Bair

February 19, 1932 - March 2, 2019

Nelda Negus Bair, age 87, died March 2, 2019, at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, UT. She was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Garden City, Utah, to William Lance and Vergie Maybell Jenkins Negus. As a rancher's daughter, she helped on the farm. She graduated from high school in Paris, Idaho. After high school she worked picking raspberries and doing childcare. She moved to Logan, Utah, where she worked at Logan Laundry until her marriage to the love of her life, Joseph Marvin Bair, on Dec. 17, 1957, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was a beloved wife and mother who, together with her husband, raised four children while helping in all aspects of the home and farm. Nelda was well-known for her beautiful garden and yard. She served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years as a Primary nursery worker and in the Cub Scout program. After Marvin retired, they enjoyed many happy hours in the car together traveling to various destinations. Children were always excited to visit her home and knew where to find her well-stocked cookie jar. Her family enjoyed her Sunday dinners, which always included her delicious homemade rolls and fresh and canned produce from her garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers (Lyle and Udell) and her husband.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Paul) Voelker of Anaheim, California, and Wendy of Smithfield, Utah; and her sons, Jay (Marie) of Bozeman, Montana, and Robert (Rob) of Richmond, Utah; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ilona Stewart of Bowden, North Dakota, and Judy (Herm) Byington of Ririe Idaho; a brother, Barry (Elaine) Negus of Garden City, Utah; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Tat) Shiratori of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Yukiko (Lyle) Negus of Logan, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, at noon at Webb Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Logan Regional Hospital Intensive Care Unit and Community Nursing Services for the excellent care given to our mother. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary