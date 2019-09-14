|
|
Niles Vern Burnside
1930 - 2019
Nile Vern Burnside born October 17, 1930, in Chapin, Idaho, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019, in Logan, Utah.
He was born to LeVar Burnside and Ruby Stone Burnside. He was the middle child with an older brother, Wesley and a younger brother, Karl.
He attended Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho, and after graduation enlisted in the Idaho National Guard. While attending Teton High, he met his sweetheart LuAnn Peacock and they were married October 10, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
The made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, while Nile worked at Stoddard Ford. In 1959, Nile and LuAnn moved from Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Logan, Utah, where they purchased a home with some land and began to settle. Nile transferred to the Utah National Guard and retired years later as a Lieutenant Colonel. Upon the moving to Logan, Nile worked at Baugh Motor, Logan City and then bought and operated Logan Radiator and Auto Repair for many years. After selling the Shop, Nile and LuAnn began spending 3 months of the cold winter in Mesa Arizona. Even after LuAnn passed in 2014, Nile continued to enjoy the winter in Mesa.
Nile is survived by his children, Steven (Julie) Burnside, Rio Rancho, NM, Linda (Steven) Hillyard, Chandler, AZ, Rusty (Bonnie) Burnside, Logan, UT, Karla (Rinx) Hansen, Logan, UT, and a very special friend, Joyce Whitsel, Logan, UT. Eight grandchildren, Jeremy and Ian Burnside, Lindsey and Dustin Hillyard, Nicole and Shana Burnside, Stephanie and Neal Hansen, and 1 great-grandson, Peija Prom.
He was preceded in death by wife, LuAnn, his parents, his two brothers and a son-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center in Logan. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary and prior to the services on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Condolences may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 14, 2019