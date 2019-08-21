|
Norman Gittins
February 17, 1926 - August 19, 2019
Norman "Pete" Gittins, 93 years young, passed away on August 19, 2019, at his home in Smithfield, Utah. He remained independent until the time of his death. He worked hard to keep his home clean and took great pride in his yard, mowing it himself each week. He mowed his yard for the last time on August 14th. He was born in Logan on February 17, 1926, to David and Mary Elizabeth Reed Hendershot Gittins. He was the oldest of two children born to this union. He also had several step siblings. He attended Summit Elementary, Smithfield Junior High and graduated from North Cache High School in 1944. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from May 29, 1944, to June 1, 1946, on the U.S.S. Mountrail. He received an Honorable discharge from the Navy and was very proud of his time served.
Upon returning home, he went to work at Read's Service Station in Smithfield as a mechanic. He later met the love of his life, Bonnie Arlene Higginson, and they were married on December 23, 1948. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with four children, Norman Grant, Nancy Lee, Michael David and Cheryl.
Pete and Bonnie belonged to a fun group and rode their motorcycles over much of the western United States. They enjoyed it to the fullest, camping along the way. Later in their lives they camped weekly with their friends and family, spending countless hours in Logan Canyon.
Pete enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and hiker. He was an experienced mechanic and could fix most anything. If something broke it was always "Pete can fix it." He worked at Utah State University and was promoted to head locksmith until his retirement in 1988. He was also a volunteer fireman for Smithfield City Fire Department for 30 years. During that time he helped save many structures and homes in the area. He also held several positions in the church.
He is survived by three of his children, Grant, Michael (Connie) and Cheryl, and his sister Jeanine Tibbitts and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Beutler. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 25 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie, his daughter Nancy Lee Padian (Bruce), granddaughter Tiffany Padian, great grandson Damien Vicchrilli, his parents, parents in-law Grant and Geneva Higginson, his step brothers and sisters, sister -in-law and 2 brothers-in-law.
At his request, there will be no funeral services. A viewing will be held on August 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield. Graveside services will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery at 11 a.m. on August 23, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Brother Joe Phillips of the Smithfield 11th Ward. At this time we would like to thank CNS for their excellent care, especially his friend Julie who went the extra mile to keep him comfortable and laughing. Of course we can never thank his granddaughter Kimberly enough for the love and care she gave both Mom and Dad. She was always ready to give them that "kiss" that helped ease their pain. Also, thank you to friends, family, neighbors and his Ward, who took the time to stop by and make his final days easier. He lived a good life. We all loved him so. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019