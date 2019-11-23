|
Oliver John Earley
August 23, 1931 - November 21, 2019
Oliver John Earley, 88, passed away November 21, 2019, in Providence, Utah. He was born August 23, 1931, in Laketown, Utah, to William Henry and Edna Wahlstrom Earley. He married Ellen Mowlem and they had five children, Pam, Perry, David, SueAnn and Brian. They were later divorced.
He enjoyed farming, working with tools and farm equipment and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his life he collected old tractors and cars. Oliver retired from the Franklin County Grain Growers.
He is survived by his children; Pam (Tom) McDaniel, Hyrum, UT; Perry (Stacy) Earley, Lewiston, UT; David (Charlotte) Earley, Smithfield, UT; SueAnn Earley, North Logan, UT; Brian (Christine) Earley, Nibley, UT. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and a sister LaRue Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Glen and Billy, his son Kent and a grandson Jeremy Hillyard.
Graveside services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Laketown, Utah cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.
The family would like to thank Cache Valley Assisted Living and Sunshine Hospice for loving and caring for our father. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 23, 2019