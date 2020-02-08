|
Pamela Barber
11/5/1957 - 1/26/2020
Pamela (Pam) Fern Barber, age 62, of Newton, UT, passed away on January 26, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Pam was born Pamela Fern Mason in Salt Lake City, UT, on November 5, 1957, to George Stephen and Sheila Rae Mason (Moser).
Pam was raised in Wellsville, UT, and attended Sky View High School. She married Randy Barber on August 15, 1986, and moved to Newton, UT, where they raised their children.
Pam worked at La-Z-Boy for 18 years. Then later took a part time position at 7-11 in Smithfield. She was an animal lover and was known to bring home new pets much to the annoyance of her husband. She was very creative and talented making blankets for all the babies and crafts for every holiday.
Pam is survived by her mother, Sheila Smith; her husband, Randy Barber; her children, Brandon Scott (Tresa), Amber Smith and Kory Scott; her sister Penny Mackey, brothers Scott and Chris Poppleton; and many nephews and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by grandparents, her father Stephen Mason, stepfather Robert Smith, brother Michael Poppleton, and grandson Tytan Scott.
The family wants to thank the Cache Valley Cancer center and Willow Glen Health and Rehab in Brigham City for showing her so much compassion and love.
A celebration of life will be held at the LDS church at 76 S. 100 West, Newton, UT, on February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 8, 2020