|
|
Pamela Obray Kipper
4/21/1947 - 11/13/2019
On Nov. 13, 2019, Pamela Obray Kipper shed the bonds of her earthly body to begin a new journey.
Pam was born on April 21, 1947, to Lora and Elmer Obray. Pam is survived by her 3 children, Cheryl Lorene Stowe, Carol Ilene Kelly and Darrin Legrand Kipper, whom she raised as a single Mother. While doing so Pam managed to get an education in business. Pam was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed working for the Church for many years.
Memorial services will be held at the LDS Church 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, UT., 84074, on Nov. 21 at 12:00.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 19, 2019