Patricia A Johnson

September 13, 1946 - May 6, 2019

Patricia A Johnson, our loving wife and mother, passed away May 6, 2019. Pat was born in Logan, Utah, on September 13, 1946, to Helena Cottle and Marion Andrew. She grew up in Trenton, UT, along with 11 siblings: Eva Ray Kaiser, Johnny Andrew, Ruth Stoker, Paul Andrew, Steve Andrew, Marion Layne, Mike Andrew (deceased), David Andrew, Julie Rosales, Robert Andrew, and Bruce Andrew.

She married Lynn Johnson April 12 1968, later solemnized in the Logan LDS temple. Together they shared 50+ years of love and life. They are the parents of six children: Jennie, Jackie, Jaylyn, Jim, Joelle, and Jon. They have 10 wonderful grandchildren.

Pat loved being part of her children's lives. She ran a full time taxi service along with Number One fan at sporting events and recitals. To top it off she was a chef, counselor, medic, referee and tutor. Pat loved to read and always had a book with her. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and quilting to create treasures and cherished memories. Mom never asked for anything for herself yet gave her all to keep her family safe and warm. Through out her life she held many church callings.

A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah, on May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held in the 15th ward church building at 125 West 600 North, Logan, Utah at 12:00 p.m. Friday May 10. There will be a viewing preceding the funeral at 10:30. Graveside service to follow at Richmond Cemetery. May you Rest In Peace mom.

