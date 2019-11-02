|
Patricia Ann Stonehouse
June 19, 1928 - October 29, 2019
Patricia Stonehouse, our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend and sister in Christ passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019. She was born in Moline, IL, on June 19, 1928, and raised in the same area. She met her future husband of 72 years when Robert Stonehouse caught her as she was falling learning how to roller skate. They were married September 23, 1945, just after Robert returned home from his military service in WWII. They relocated to San Diego, CA in 1952 and lived most of the next 38 years in Ramona, CA, where they raised their 3 children. They moved to Cache Valley in 1989, and she was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2017. They were inseparable unto the end.
Mom made the most important decision of her life in her early twenties when 2 Christian ladies, knocking doors, showed her from the bible, man's inability to merit heaven, and Christ's complete and perfect work for us in His crucifixion and resurrection. She believed on Christ alone, and was born again. Her life has exemplified that decision.
She is survived by her 3 children, Jerry Karen, and Kim and their spouses Marejean, Randy and Lorie; 7 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, 475 West 600 North in Logan, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, beginning at 1:30 p.m. There will be a viewing prior to funeral services beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the same location.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 2, 2019