Patricia Elaine Pitkin
Patricia Elaine Pitkin
December 1, 1960 - November 6, 2020
On Friday, November 6, 2020, Patricia "Trish" Elaine (Nilson) Pitkin, 59, passed away in an automobile accident. She was born on December 1, 1960, in Fort Benning, GA, to Frank and Nancy Nilson. She married the love of her life, Roger Allen Pitkin, in 1989, they made their home in Richmond, Utah.
Trish enjoyed going for long rides with Roger, being with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening and crafts. She had a big heart and tried to take care of everyone who needed a helping hand. She loved all of her animals, they were her babies.
"We love you Trish, you will be missed." A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Trish is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Nilson, brother Curtis Nilson and brother-in-law Paul Marriott. She is survived by her husband Roger, Father Frank Nilson, and siblings Barbara Nilson, Susan (Troy) Wheeler, Sherry Marriott and Randy Nilson, stepdaughters Geina (Paul) Everston, Lyndsi (Craig) Crowell, Ambre (Scott) Pack and many nieces, nephews, and 12 grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield, 85 South Main Street, at 10:00 am to 11:30 a.m. on November 14, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow beginning at Noon at the Smithfield City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
85 South Main Street
Smithfield, UT 84335
(435) 563-5621
