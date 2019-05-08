|
Paul Mark Lindley
October 28, 1939 - May 3, 2019
Paul Mark Lindley, 82, of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away on May 3, 2019. He was a member of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church. Paul loved sports, fishing, boating and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his son, Rex Paul Lindley.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Edell Lindley; children, LaNice Murphy, Diane Lindley-Henderson, Christine Melvick and Janette Windham and Rex's wife, Tauna; 7 grandchildren by blood and many more by love; 3 great- grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Wellsville City Cemetery beginning at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing service prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the LDS meeting house located at 49 West 200 South in Wellsville.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 8, 2019