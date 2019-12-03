|
|
Paul Roschi Stowell
June 26, 1925 - November 28, 2019
Paul Roschi Stowell passed away at his home in Logan on November 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Lorelie, and their four living children. A beloved pediatrician who practiced in Logan for almost 40 years, Paul was known for his skill, gentleness, and untiring devotion to his patients, family, the gospel he loved, and the nation he proudly served during World War II.
Born in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 26, 1925, Paul was the youngest of seven children of David William Stowell and Elizabeth Roschi Stowell. His childhood was filled with hard work and teenage adventures in Yellowstone, Jackson Hole, and the Snake River. On October 20, 1944, at age 19, Paul was on a troop ship headed for the Philippines. He served in the Army for almost 3 years, earning the Bronze Star for combat service
Upon his return to the U.S., Paul was student-body president at Ricks College. He served an LDS mission in Texas and Louisiana where he was counselor to the mission president. Afterward, Paul returned to Idaho and married Lorelie Strong in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 20, 1950.
After completing his bachelor's degree at the University of Utah in 1952, Paul attended medical school at Yale University, and his first three children were born in New Haven: Launa Lee, David, and Shellie. Paul completed his residency training in pediatrics at the Salt Lake County Hospital, and a son, Douglas, was born in Salt Lake. In 1958, Paul began his pediatric practice at the Budge Clinic in Logan. Marci was born in Logan in 1960. In 1963, Paul supervised the first mass polio vaccination effort in Cache County, helping to eradicate polio in the area.
Paul served as bishop of the 24th Ward (now Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward) in Logan and oversaw construction of the "new" chapel on 1600 East in the early 1970s. During the following 20 years, Paul and Lorelie happily watched children go on missions, get married, and complete their educations. They also enjoyed activities with a wide group of friends. Paul loved to fish, golf, and ski. Family trips to Lake Powell, Grand Targhee, Beaver Mountain, Alta, and Bear Lake are especially fond memories for the entire family.
Following retirement, Paul and Lorelie served a mission on Temple Square in Salt Lake City and then served for six years as officiators in the Logan Temple. Paul's study and understanding of the gospel of Jesus Christ was foundational in his life, and he shared his beliefs as a teacher, friend, and most importantly as a father and grandfather, becoming a quiet anchor of kindness and strength to many.
Paul is survived by Lorelie, his wife of almost 70 years and children: David (Janet) of Park City, UT, Shellie (Jim) Christensen of Chico, CA, Doug (Tana) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Marci (Eric) Hunsaker of Los Gatos, CA. He is also survived by 18 loving grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Launa Lee Jensen, and grandson Bryan Boyd. Paul's family offers gratitude to Ben Stowell, a grandson, and IHC Hospice, who made it possible for Paul to spend his final days in the home that he and Lorelie built in 1963.
A public visitation will take place Friday, December 6, 2019, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St. in Logan, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral Services will take place Saturday, December 7, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 North 1600 East in Logan, with a visitation prior from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Primary Children's Hospital (through the Intermountain Foundation) at intermountainhealthcare.org/giving-volunteering/intermountain-foundation/.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2019