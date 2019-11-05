|
|
Paul Schiffman
June 10, 1940 - October 31, 2019
Paul Christian Schiffman, 79, passed away Thursday, October 31st, 2019, in the Soda Springs, Idaho, area doing what he loved most in life, hunting and being part of nature. Paul was born June 10th, 1940, to Frank and Verva Schiffman in Logan, Utah.
Paul enlisted in the Navy where he served 4 years in Hawaii. He married Margaret Manipon and had two children. When he returned home to Cache Valley, he went to work as a Sheriff's Deputy for Cache County. Paul married Cheryl Miller and had two sons. Paul then went to barber school in Salt Lake City, Utah where he met the love of his life, Susan Painter. They were married February 18th, 1972, and sealed in the Logan Temple for all time and eternity. Paul went to work for his father as a barber, and later was employed by Schreiber's Foods for 30 years. He then retired, and moved to Oakley, Idaho, where he quickly made many great friends.
Paul always found great pleasure being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He greatly enjoyed going on all kinds of adventures with his family and friends, teaching them the joys of the outdoors. Everyone that knew Paul could see he had a genuine kindness and willingness to help everyone he met. Family meant everything to Paul, and we will all enjoy the memories we have shared with him. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents and sister (Tecla). He is survived by his wife Susan, and his children Taeri Wen (Katie) Schiffman of San Francisco, California: Ellie Shamburg of Logan, Utah: Donald (Mindi) Schiffman of Logan, Utah: Karolee (Mike) Read of Preston, Idaho: Kurt (Patty Jo) Schiffman of Hurricane, Utah: Carter (Milissa) Schiffman of Preston, Idaho: Dusty (Jennifer) Schiffman of Preston, Idaho: Amber (Chase) Johnson of Preston, Idaho, 33 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at noon in the Riverdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building, 3562 N. 1600 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Military rites and interment will be in the Riverdale Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at noon in the Oakley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers or other donations an account has been set up for Susan at Lewiston State Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 5, 2019