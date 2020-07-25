1/1
Paul Willard Conrad
1932 - 2020
Paul Willard Conrad
12/10/1932 - 07/20/2020
Paul Willard Conrad passed away on July 20, 2020, in Orem, Utah. He was born December 10, 1932, the second son of Charles Elwood Conrad and Alice Margaret Peterson. He married Inez "Maxine" Muhlestien in 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1962 with a Master's Degree in Range Management. His career was with the U.S. Forest Service.
After Maxine's passing, he married Pat Williams Smith in 1991 in the Jordan River Temple. He was an active member and served many roles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; sister, Mary "Lois" Nelson; children: Pauline Low, Michelle Conrad, Mark Conrad, Melanie Marrott, and Shawn Conrad; step-children: Allen Smith, Gary Smith and Melissa Smith; 30 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; brother, Don Elwood Conrad, and step-son, Scott Smith.
With respect to the COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing and funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Berg Mortuary in Provo, Utah, by invitation. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery.
The full obituary, video recording of the services, and to express condolences please visit the Berg Mortuary website, www.bergmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Our thoughts are with you and your family at this time. We hope you find peace and comfort through the gospel of Jesus Christ and His love for you.

With love, Vern and Pam Harris and daughters Cindy, Cathy, Carrie and Aimee
Harris Family
