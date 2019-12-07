Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
Pauline Holmes


1938 - 2019
Pauline Holmes Obituary
Pauline Holmes
03/19/1938 - 12/4/2019
Pauline Nash Holmes, 81, passed away quietly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Maple Springs assisted living facility in North Logan, Utah.
Pauline was born on March 19, 1938, in Preston, Idaho, to Weldon and Veleta Dalley Nash. She graduated from Preston High School in 1956. She attended Idaho State College for two years, graduating with an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science, class of 1958.
On June 17, 1960, she married Brent Michael Holmes in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. They were married for 59 years and were the parents of two children, Curtis Nash Holmes (Kathy) and Michelle Holmes Thompson (Wes). She is survived by her husband, two children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, Stuart D. Nash and Boyd D. Nash, and two sisters, Judith Nash and Marie Nash Mayes. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Nolan D. Nash.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East in Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com as well as a complete obituary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
