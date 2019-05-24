Penny Kingdon Reid

October 27, 1944 - May 23, 2019

Penny Kingdon Reid, 74, passed away May 23, 2019, in Preston, Idaho. She was born October 27, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Joseph Paul Kingdon and Hazel Jean Davis. At the passing of her mother, her father married Renee Burton who lovingly raised her from the age of 6.

She married Glen K. Reid on July 29, 1963, in Evanston, Wyoming. They were blessed with four children, Troy, Wendee, Todd and Chad. She worked at Pepperidge Farms for 40+ years acquiring many friends.

Penny loved decorating for holidays. She loved gardening and yard work, she loved caring for animals. She enjoyed hunting for yard and garage sales and especially finding antiques. She was passionate about photography, camping, the outdoors and riding horses. Spending time with family was where she wanted to be, especially in Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell. Spoiling grandkids and great grandkids brought her so much joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew; Christopher Lloyd.

Penny is survived by her husband Glen, her children; Troy (Madi) Reid, Meridian, Idaho; Wendee Reid, Fall City, Washington; Todd (MaryAnn) Reid, Preston, Idaho and Chad (Whitney) Reid, Fall City, Washington. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters; Debbie, Jolene, Nancy, Sheri and Judy and one brother; Scott.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 8th East, Preston, Idaho, 83263. As per her wishes, there will be a private family viewing only. Interment will be in the Weston, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2019