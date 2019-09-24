|
|
Perry Spackman
May 3, 1953 - September 22, 2019
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Perry Vaughan Spackman passed away peacefully at his home in Trenton, Utah, with his family at his side. Perry, the first-born son to Vaughan and Ruth Spackman, was born on May 3, 1953, in Logan, Utah. He attended Trenton Elementary, Lewiston Jr. High, Sky View High School and Utah State University.
Farming was in Perry's blood and he remained a farmer for life. He was raised on the family farm in Trenton where he learned the values of hard work, integrity, community service, and most important of all, making-due with what you have. These life lessons, along with his amazing memory, shaped him into the loving, caring, and compassionate man he was.
Perry lived a life of public service. He served as the mayor of Trenton among many other civic and church positions including serving on the Board of Directors for Trenton Feed Co-op and Cache Mosquito Abatement. During his younger years he served as a volunteer fire fighter. It gave Perry great pleasure to help others.
Perry was preceded in death by his father, Vaughan Bert Spackman and his mother Ruth Perry Spackman. He is survived by his wife Sandra Riebeek Spackman, his four children Amber (Nate) Maughan, Landen, Nathan, and Danelle (Tyson) Facer, his four grandchildren, Lacey Mae Facer, Kayla Brooke Facer, Abbi Krystal Facer, and Kinsley Neeltje Maughan, and his siblings Marie (LaRon) Larkin, Linda (Robert) Gunnell, Deanne (Don) Cottle, and Michael (Anne) Spackman.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 1200 North 400 West, Trenton, Utah, 84338. Viewings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, in Trenton prior to the service.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019