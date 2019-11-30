Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St, John's Episcopal Church
85 East 100 North
Logan, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Phil Parish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil Afton Parish


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phil Afton Parish Obituary
Phil Afton Parish
3/6/1928 - 11/26/2019
Phil Afton Parish died Tuesday, 26th Nov. at Heritage Hills Care Center, Nephi, Utah.
He was the youngest son born to Ethyl and Ellis Parish in Elba, Idaho, March 6, 1928.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Garth, Olga, Boyd and Pier.
He is survived by his three children Melanie, Ian (Tammi) and Kerry and eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Ethan, Kelsey, Abby, Alex, Aiden, Amelia and Lillian.
Following a family viewing at Sunset Valley Mortuary a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec.1 at 2 p.m. for friends and family at St, John's Episcopal Church, 85 East 100 North, in Logan, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -