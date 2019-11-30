|
Phil Afton Parish
3/6/1928 - 11/26/2019
Phil Afton Parish died Tuesday, 26th Nov. at Heritage Hills Care Center, Nephi, Utah.
He was the youngest son born to Ethyl and Ellis Parish in Elba, Idaho, March 6, 1928.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Garth, Olga, Boyd and Pier.
He is survived by his three children Melanie, Ian (Tammi) and Kerry and eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Ethan, Kelsey, Abby, Alex, Aiden, Amelia and Lillian.
Following a family viewing at Sunset Valley Mortuary a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec.1 at 2 p.m. for friends and family at St, John's Episcopal Church, 85 East 100 North, in Logan, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Nov. 30, 2019