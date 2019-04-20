Philip Duane Covington, Jr.

September 19, 1946 - April 18, 2019

Philip Duane Covington, Jr. was called home to his father in Heaven on April 18, 2019. He was born September 19, 1946, to Philip and Norma (Hoff) Covington. All of his life he was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1965, he decided to join the Navy where he served for 5 years and was released with an honorable discharge. He was a Vietnam Veteran who had several health issues related to his service including Lewy Body Dementia; that has been listed as the official cause of death.

After his service, he met and married his soul mate Janice (Janes) and they married October 7, 1972. Philip's legacy lives on in his spouse and their children: Melinda (Andrew) Dial, Phil (Allison) Covington, Becky (Toby) Darling, Aaron Covington, Johann (January) Covington, Thomas (Kristina) Covington, Abraham Covington, 20 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Mary, Ruth, Billy, and Bobby.

Philip was also an Electrical Engineer proficient in SolidWorks who worked for a various companies from 1970 to 2007 including Thiokol and Excalibur Engineering. He was one of the first engineers to design micro printed circuit boards which led to the development of hand held electronics. Phil was also a devoted genealogist who would often drag his kids along to help search church records for family names.

He was welcome home by his daughter Anna, his parents, and his father in law in a joyous family reunion. We hope you will join us in celebrating his life at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, on April 25, 2019. The viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. with graveside services, including a full military salute, at 11:30 a.m. in the Logan Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net