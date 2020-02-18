|
|
Philip Eugene Bergeson
January 10, 1917 - February 15, 2020
LAYTON- Our dearest dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend, Philip Eugene Bergeson, 103, passed away February 15, 2020, in Layton, Utah. He was the last surviving member of his family.
He was born January 10, 1917, in Lewiston, Utah, to Joseph and Medora Adelaide Call Bergeson. He grew up in Lewiston and graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah.
He married Faye Lemmon on October 2, 1940, in the Logan LDS Temple. They resided in Lewiston until 1980 when they moved to Pleasant View. He took over the family farm as a young man and continued to farm until back problems requiring surgery precluded farming.
After selling the farm, he worked for a short time at Utah State University, and then finished his career as a Farmer Fieldman for the U.S Department of Agriculture, covering the nine northernmost counties in the state of Utah. In this capacity, he made many wonderful and enduring friendships.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many years in Scouting and was awarded the Silver Beaver award for his service. He was frequently called upon tbeo perform in skits, give readings and serve as master of ceremonies. He counted almost everyone as his friend.
Phil and Faye had five children, Hal (deceased), Joe (Patty), Murray, Kathy Rash (Ron), Layton, Elaine Pitcher (Paul), Pleasant View, Evan (Linn), Bountiful. He had 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant View 17th Ward Chapel, 900 West Pleasant View Drive, Pleasant View, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lewiston City Cemetery, Lewiston, Utah, where friends will gather for a graveside service at 3:00 p.m.
We wish to express our gratitude to all those who provided love and care during his final years.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 18, 2020