Phillis Hulse Rasmussen

April 4, 1926 - February 25, 2019

Phillis Hulse Rasmussen passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. She was born April 4, 1926, in Preston, ID, the daughter of Ephraim LeRoy Hulse and Edna Catherine Clausen. She was raised in Dayton, ID, and graduated from West Side High School. She loved the friends she made at school and stayed close to them throughout her life.

She married the love of her life, Philo Rasmussen, on July 20, 1946, in Logan, UT. They began their lives together in Fish Haven, ID. After military service they raised their four children and gave their grandchildren exceptional love and advice.

Phillis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which she held as an honor.

She was a true compassionate person who loved her family and extended family without fault; she sincerely cared about the friends she met throughout her life.

Phillis is survived by her son, Lanny (Claudine) Rasmussen of Fish Haven, ID; daughter, Sharon (Richard) Bodrero of Nibley, UT; son-in-law, Ed Boothe of Plain City; 12 grandchildren, many precious great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well who will all truly miss her. She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Linda Boothe and VaLee Bailey; and son-in-law Von Eldon Bailey.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 28, 2019