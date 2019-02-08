Phyllis Belles

January 14, 1949 - February 5, 2019

Phyllis Kay Belles, of Logan, UT, passed away Feb. 5, 2019. She was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Pompano Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Bennett, her father, Roy Bennett, and her mother, Pauline Bennett.

Phyllis, known by those who loved her most as Mimi, was loved by all who knew her. She was a living example of unconditional love. She loved fiercely. She gave abundantly. She imparted wisdom. She welcomed all. No one ever felt looked down upon by Phyllis, even when they messed up.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Timothy Belles of Logan, UT, and her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: John (Rhonda) Belles, Kristi (Paul) McDonald, Keri (Ray) Moya all of Logan, UT, Kimberly Bailey of Syracuse, UT, Timothy Marc (Valerie) Belles II of Portland, OR, and Paulette (Blake) Lamoureux of Okeechobee, FL.; 18 grandchildren, Cheyenne and Colton Smith, Bradley Raulerson, Caleb, Andrew, Jordan and Hannah Belles, Allison Blauer, Brittney, Jordan, Taia and Riley McDonald, Ryan and Evan Bailey, Madison Wood, Savannah, Dylan and Alex Moya; brothers, Dewey (Margaret) Bennett of Wauchula, FL, Ronald Bennett of Logan, UT; sister, Carol Mentzell of Amelia Island, FL; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at Alpine Church in Logan, UT, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. for family and friends. Interment will be at River Heights Cemetery directly following the service. Arrangements are being directed by Sunset Valley. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary