Phyllis Christensen Clarke
May 28, 1924 - February 12, 2020
Phyllis Stokes Christensen Clarke, 95, of Sandy, Utah, passed away of natural causes on February 12, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born in Preston, Idaho on May 28, 1924, to Wilford and Ella Nora Wixom Stokes, the only girl in a family of six children. She grew up on the family farm in Franklin, Idaho with her brothers, Lyman, Merl, Bill, Paul and Joe, who have all predeceased her. She attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Franklin High School where she played cymbals in the band.
After graduation, she married Joseph Clyde Christensen of Newton, Utah, who predeceased her in 1985. Their oldest daughter, Nora Jean Christensen, passed away in 1959, at age 15. She is survived by her children, Jay Steven (Kathy) Christensen, Sun City West, AZ; Bonnie ("Benita") (Pete) Mattioli, Santa Rosa, CA; Joseph Bruce Christensen, Sandy, UT; Barbara Wood, Denver, CO; and Glen Dennis Christensen, Kalama, WA; grandchildren: Zachary, Jesse, Chelsea, John, Andris, Sarah, Lindsay and Janessa; and great grandchildren: Stuart and Kai.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Newton Ward for many years. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the Newton Relief Society. Phyllis had a beautiful voice and was active in the Newton Ward choir for many years. She worked at the Cache Valley Dairy in Amalga, Utah, and at Wurlitzer Piano factory in Logan, Utah, while raising her family.
After Clyde's death, Phyllis moved to Roy, Utah, and became a caregiver for her mother, Nora Stokes. Later she moved to Sandy, Utah, where she was active in a tap dance group of active seniors who dressed in costume and gave several performances.
Phyllis was a member of the Utah Poetry Society. Gifted with her words, she was able to have many of her poems published. Her poetry ranged from whimsical to deeply emotional. At the age of 75, she fell in love with and married a distinguished US Army veteran, Henry Clarke, in a tender ceremony in Sandy, Utah. They traveled together and enjoyed a very special mutual affection. Henry passed away in 2010.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Newton LDS Church, 76 South 100 West, with Bishop Val Jay Rigby officiating. A viewing will be held before the services at 10 a.m. Internment will be at the Newton Cemetery, following the services. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Roy, Utah.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 18, 2020