Phyllis Conover

20 September 1922 - 13 May 2019

Phyllis Marion (Olmstead) Conover, age 96, died on May 13, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by her family in Logan, Utah. Phyllis was the only child and daughter of Jeannette Rex and Phillip S. Olmstead, and was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, on September 20, 1922. She lived an active and full life, spending significant parts of that life in three different parts of our country: New Philadelphia OH, Homestead FL, and Logan UT.

Phyllis grew up in New Philadelphia and was engaged in many school activities. In the summer she served as a lifeguard at the Tuscora Park pool. She later earned her bachelor's degree in botany from Miami University in Oxford OH, a master's degree from the University of Illinois, and obtained certification as a school librarian from the University of Miami. During World War II, she did research work for the Navy department at the test laboratory of the Philadelphia Navy yard. She met her future husband, Robert A. Conover, while both were graduate students at the University of Illinois. They moved to Homestead in 1947 where they raised three children.

Phyllis's training in botany reflected in her love of tropical plants, gardening, and especially orchids. She also loved books and was an avid reader. Her passion for books led her to a career as a school librarian, first at Florida City Elementary School and then for many years at Redondo Elementary School in Homestead. Phyllis also enjoyed the outdoors, including the Florida Everglades, the Florida Keys, and the mountains of Utah. Dogs were important companions to her throughout her life. Phyllis was devoted to her family but also found time to be an avid sports fan, with season tickets to Miami Hurricanes football, Miami Dolphins, and Utah State Aggies football and basketball.

Phyllis is survived by daughter Jeanette (Dale McCray) Ryan (Tucson AZ), son Michael (Denise) Conover (Logan UT), and son David (Margaret) Conover (Eugene, OR); and by grandchildren Laurel (Jesse) Corona, Matthew (Li Dai) Conover, Heather (Eagen Kemp) Conover, Holly (Davis) Archibald, Kayla (Cole) Quam, Adam (Lisa Hanawalt) Conover and Emily (Joe Robinson) Conover; and by four great grandchildren (Cruz Corona, Grace Corona, Ford Conover, and Ethan Conover). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Conover, and by grandson Ryan McCray.

She lived a very full 96 years, and will be deeply missed by her family.

Sunset Valley Cremation & Burial Services of Logan Utah is serving the family. No services are planned. Any contributions should be directed to your favorite charities.