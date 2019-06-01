|
|
Pleasy Lewis Winborg
May 22, 1937 - May 30, 2019
Pleasy Lewis Winborg, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Terrace Grove.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Millville First Ward Chapel, 110 South Main in Millville. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and prior to the services on Friday at the church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 1, 2019