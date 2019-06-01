Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Millville First Ward Chapel
110 South Main
Millville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Millville First Ward Chapel
110 South Main
Millville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pleasy Winborg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pleasy Lewis Winborg


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pleasy Lewis Winborg Obituary
Pleasy Lewis Winborg
May 22, 1937 - May 30, 2019
Pleasy Lewis Winborg, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Terrace Grove.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Millville First Ward Chapel, 110 South Main in Millville. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and prior to the services on Friday at the church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now