Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin's Sunset Gardens,
1950 East 10600 South,
Sandy, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin's Sunset Gardens,
1950 East 10600 South,
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Quentin Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quentin Covey Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Quentin Covey Gardner Obituary
Quentin Covey Gardner
March 16, 1935 - June 12, 2019
Quentin Covey Gardner, Senior, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019.
His parents were Mae Saunders Covey and Joseph D Gardner Sr., of Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Karlla Jean Wright in the Salt Lake Temple on January 25, 1956, and they have been married for 63 years. They have four children, Vickie (Carl) Klingaman, Bob Dale Harris, Quentin Covey (Judy) Gardner Jr, Michael Dee (Heather) Gardner. He has 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
He was an Electrical/Mechanical Engineer working for Solar Turbines International, building power generation plants for the oil fields. He has traveled the world (64+ countries) having dinner with Sheikh, held prisoner, met the Pope, in multiple airplane and helicopter crashes and last of all he was chased by head hunters.
Friends and family may call Monday June 17, 2019, at Webb's Mortuary, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 12:00 p.m. at Larkin's Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now