Quentin Covey Gardner

March 16, 1935 - June 12, 2019

Quentin Covey Gardner, Senior, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019.

His parents were Mae Saunders Covey and Joseph D Gardner Sr., of Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Karlla Jean Wright in the Salt Lake Temple on January 25, 1956, and they have been married for 63 years. They have four children, Vickie (Carl) Klingaman, Bob Dale Harris, Quentin Covey (Judy) Gardner Jr, Michael Dee (Heather) Gardner. He has 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

He was an Electrical/Mechanical Engineer working for Solar Turbines International, building power generation plants for the oil fields. He has traveled the world (64+ countries) having dinner with Sheikh, held prisoner, met the Pope, in multiple airplane and helicopter crashes and last of all he was chased by head hunters.

Friends and family may call Monday June 17, 2019, at Webb's Mortuary, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 12:00 p.m. at Larkin's Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 15, 2019