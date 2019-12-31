|
|
Raeola Kirby Holton
January 8, 1937 - December 28, 2019
Raeola Kirby Holton peacefully passed away at Logan Regional Hospital on Saturday, December 28, surrounded by loved ones. Mama Rae shared her love to all who knew her. Love and kindness defined her. Her infectious smile and gentle nature endeared her to all those around her and enabled her to create lifelong connections with both family and friends. Through celebration and trial, she always kept her sweet sense of humor.
Raeola was married to Sherman Perry Holton and followed him faithfully through field and stream, preparing the trappings of his hunting and fishing escapades like no other could. Legend has it that they were quite the dancing couple, and that Mama Rae's specialty was the Charleston. She valiantly carried the family through Dad's early passing and is sure to be enjoying a wonderful reunion with him.
From her youth, mom loved all of nature's beauties. She would often take the time to point out beautiful patterns of clouds and sunsets in the sky and always called our attention to the songbirds nearby.
She worked for many years in the Franklin County nursing home, forming loving relationships with those she served and worked with there. She was a secretary for the Preston School District and spent many happy years as an aid for the special needs children. Her entire life was dedicated to lovingly serving others, especially her family.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many capacities, including librarian, counselor in the Relief Society, primary teacher, nursery leader and member of the compassionate service committee.
Family was everything to Mama Rae. Her priorities were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; she enjoyed supporting and cheering them on in all that they were involved in. She had a way of making each one feel like her favorite.
Raeola is survived by her children - Tammy (Brent) Hyer, Holly (Boyd) Tuttle, Perry (Vannessa) and Christoffer (Angela), 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; Siblings - Lamar, John, Dwight and Lesa. She is preceded in death by her husband Sherman, mother Doris Sorteberg, father Evan Kirby and twin great grandsons.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019, at 12:00 noon in the Preston 8th Ward LDS Chapel, 213 South 200 East in Preston. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 31, 2019