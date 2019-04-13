|
Ralph Stanley Cook
August 30, 1956 - April 11, 2019
Ralph Stanley Cook, 62, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Wellsville.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the Wellsville 8th Ward Chapel, 49 West 200 South in Wellsville. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and prior to the services on Thursday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Herald Journal. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 13, 2019