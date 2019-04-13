Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wellsville 8th Ward Chapel
49 West 200 South
Wellsville, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Wellsville 8th Ward Chapel,
49 West 200 South
Wellsville, UT
Ralph Stanley Cook
August 30, 1956 - April 11, 2019
Ralph Stanley Cook, 62, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Wellsville.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the Wellsville 8th Ward Chapel, 49 West 200 South in Wellsville. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and prior to the services on Thursday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Herald Journal. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
