Ramon David Barber

November 26, 1931 - March 7, 2019

Ramon David Barber, 87, passed away March 7, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Asheville, NC.

He was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Centerville, Utah, the son of Elmer and Katie Barber.

Ramon grew up in Centerville, Utah, graduated from Davis High School and was called to serve his country during the Korean War in the US Army.

Ramon met and married Ann VanFleet on Sept. 17, 1954. After living in Orem for several years, they moved to Smithfield, Utah, in 1960, where Ramon continued to work for the grocery and meat industry while he and Ann raised their three children.

Ramon enjoyed hunting and was an avid golfer. He spent many years as a proud member of the Logan Golf and Country Club, even serving as president. For those of you who knew Ramon, you know how much he loved sports, especially his Broncos, the Jazz and the Utah college teams. Ramon was admittedly a fanatic about his lawn and garden, always preparing for Better Homes & Garden. Ramon was an animal whisperer, as all animals wild and domestic were driven to his animal bonding spirit. Ramon was a very private man, and listening to stories about his life was an honor. Ramon was a good listener, a loyal friend, great father-in-law and an amazing dad.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Ann, of 65 years;, his children Randy (Pam), Julie (John Duran) and Jeff (Selene); his only brother Lowell Barber; his grandchildren, Scott Barber (Kandyce), Brandon Scott (Tresa) Amber Smith, Candice Barber, Kathryn Barber (Dusty), Tashia Hachmeister (Jason), Nicholus Chugg (Craig) Joshua Chugg, Kory Scott (Elise) and Amanda Barber. He has 21 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, three nieces, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.

A viewing service will be held Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to noon at Nelson Funeral Home in Smithfield; a graveside service will immediately follow at the Smithfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name to volunteer services at either Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, in Asheville, NC 28805, or George E Wahlen VA Medical, 500 Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84148.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 13, 2019