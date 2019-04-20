Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramon Lloyd Sealy


Ramon Lloyd Sealy Obituary
Ramon Lloyd Sealy
April 24, 1931 - April 7, 2019
Ramon Lloyd Sealy died peacefully at his home after an extended period of illness. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Rachel and Leon Sealy. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of family and friends, including his wife, Joan (Evans), children Steve (Yvonne), Kathy Mattson, and Melinda Olorenshaw (Lex); and his sister Angie Bird (Karl). He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Eva Summers, Ruth Nielson, Milton Sealy, Denton Sealy.
Ray was Logan through and through, having attended Wilson Elementary, Logan Junior High, and Logan High Schools. He and Joan were married in 1952 in the Logan Temple, and he was graduated from Utah State University in 1953. Upon graduation he immediately joined the ranks of the Boy Scouts of America, where as a dedicated Scouter he served in executive leadership for 27 years, first in the Cache Valley Council, then the Salt Lake Council. In 1963 he moved his family to Los Angeles continuing in his love for Scouting while serving in executive positions in the Crescent Bay Area and San Fernando Valley Councils. After leaving the Boy Scouts of America, he became the Executive Director of the Building Industry Association of Southern California for 10 years, prior to his retiring.
Ray loved fishing, hiking, camping and golf. Just the thought of a beautiful trout waiting under the ripple to tug on his line was an exciting thrill for him. His greatest hiking accomplishment was scaling the Grand Teton.
In his later years, he always enjoyed a variety of activities with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, which included fishing trips whenever possible.
He was an active member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, serving in many leadership positions. With his family, he lived in the San Fernando Valley for 42 years, then moving to Santa Clarita for an enjoyable 14 years until his passing.
Memorial Services will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary (34 E Center St.) on Friday, April 26, at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Logan City Cemetery.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
