Ramona Ranzenberger Crane
May 19, 1928 - December 15, 2019
Ramona Ranzenberger Crane, age 91, a long-time resident of Burley, Idaho, journeyed home on December 15, 2019. She had been living in St. George, Utah, for the past five years. Born in Providence, Utah, in 1928, the oldest of six children to Jack and Elvina (Jenson) Ranzenberger, her early years were spent in Smithfield, Utah. She attended schools in the area, graduating from North Cache High School as the class valedictorian in 1946. Although her college career began at BYU in Provo, Utah, she graduated from Utah State University in 1949, with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education and a Utah Teaching Credential.
Her extensive teaching career began with a third-grade class in Mapleton, Utah. She enjoyed her first year in the classroom immensely, but she accepted a mission call to the Northern States Mission in 1950. There, her teaching skills were helpful in fulfilling the responsibilities of an LDS missionary.
Upon her return, she resumed teaching, completing a contract for a third/fourth grade teacher in Mink Creek, Idaho. There, she met her future husband, Keith Keller Crane, when he rode his black horse up the hill, knocked on the classroom door, and asked her to introduce herself to the community by speaking at Church the following week. She accepted the invitation. They were married July 25, 1952, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. She taught the following year in Mink Creek, then a year in Riverdale, and a year in Inkom, Idaho, before returning to Mink Creek to teach from 1954 - 1962, after which the local school was closed, and the children were bussed to schools in Preston. There, she taught first grade at Central Elementary and then 4th grade at Jefferson School.
Their first child, RoZann, was born in 1954 while they were living in Pocatello, Idaho. The other children - a daughter, Lisa, born in 1955; a son, Tracy, born in 1956; and sons, Gilbert (1961) and Kelly (1966) were born during their years in Mink Creek. Ramona was an excellent mother, housekeeper, and cook. She was a rather quiet mother, always kind, with an unspoken confidence in her children. The household was always organized and meals, including dessert, were always prepared. She had an inordinate amount of energy and worked nonstop on many responsibilities which included care of the children, household management, career demands, Church service, and a myriad of other tasks.
With a move from Mink Creek to Burley, Idaho in 1969, the family left dairy-farm life and settled into a home in town on Burton Ave. Keith's career shifted, but Ramona continued her work in education, teaching at Dworshak Elementary in a third-grade classroom for eighteen years. Third graders proved to be her favorite-aged students. She was a teacher by education but also by instinct, knowing how to reach each child in a personal and meaningful way. Mrs. Crane retired in 1987 after 32 years in the classroom. She delighted in her former students, now adults, who often reminded her that she was their "favorite teacher." She remembered them all, even little details, and was always interested in their current lives.
Ramona was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She taught classes at all levels and held leadership positions in many of the auxiliary organizations. An excellent listener, with concern for all, she was most comfortable working behind the scenes or in the kitchen. She focused her attention on the needs of others and rendered tireless service to many over all her years.
Her hobbies included reading and studying, taking care of her home, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Over the years, she developed a reputation as an excellent cook, which was well-deserved. Rolls, cookies, pies, cakes, caramel corn and candies were her specialties, but everything from Ramona's kitchen was delicious. She loved flowers and was blessed with a "green thumb" - especially regarding her many houseplants which she nurtured tenderly. She and Keith were fond of traveling to visit their children and other relatives and friends, wherever they might be, but they also liked taking "the scenic route" home and short drives in the local area. Particularly fond of her associations with Mini-Cassia Retired Teachers and Ladies' Literary Club, she enjoyed their meetings and socials greatly.
Deeply committed to home and family, she and Keith had been married for 63 years when he passed away in July of 2015. She served him tirelessly, especially in his declining years. Ramona was always supportive of her children, interested in their activities, and willing to aide whenever and in whatever way she could. Especially appreciated are her many sacrifices and loving actions toward her grandchildren; the family benefited immensely from her service. She genuinely loved her family, and we, naturally, loved her in return.
Ramona is preceded in death by her husband, Keith. Surviving her are all five children: RoZann (Tom) Baker of Los Angeles, California; Lisa (Dan) Meikle of Saint George, Utah; Tracy (Joni) of Vernal, Utah; Gilbert (Valarie) of Burley, Idaho; and Kelly (Sara) of Laramie, Wyoming. She enjoyed being a grandmother to 19 grandchildren, and she has 14 great-grandchildren. In addition, she has five living siblings: Marie Maughan of Moab, Utah; Jay Ranzenberger of Providence, Utah; Janice Dowd of Smithfield, Utah; Lyle Ranzenberger of Smithfield, Utah; and Charlene Shrader of Cardiff, California.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, the 21st of December, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. An evening visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, without public viewing. Interment will be at the Mink Creek Cemetery in Mink Creek, Idaho. No graveside service will occur due to weather conditions.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 19, 2019